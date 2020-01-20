INTERNATIONAL - Snap Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel says TikTok could become bigger than rival Instagram.
Chinese giant ByteDance Inc. has emerged as the world’s most valuable startup on the explosive popularity of TikTok, known as Douyin locally, where users share short clips of lip-syncing and dance videos. The short-form video service has about 400 million active users daily, a Niko Partners analyst estimates.
“I love TikTok,” Spiegel said Sunday on the “Bavaria” stage at the annual Digital Life Design Conference in Munich. “I’m a big fan.”