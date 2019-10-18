Snap Inc. (SNAP.N) said on Thursday it is introducing dynamic advertising that automatically create ads and target audiences in real-time, as the parent company of photo messaging app Snapchat looks to compete for digital ad dollars. Picture: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash.

Snap has grown revenue and its userbase as larger rivals Alphabet’s Google and Facebook, which dominate the global digital advertising market, face regulatory scrutiny over their market control. Both Google and Facebook already offer dynamic ads.

Dynamic ad platforms pick items from advertisers’ product catalogs and target them automatically to people with relevant interests, removing the need to manually advertise each product individually. Snap is betting the convenience will attract more advertisers.





For example, Snap could automatically show sneakers to Snapchat users that have an interest in sports, displaying items from retailers that have uploaded their product catalogs.