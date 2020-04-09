SoftBank-backed Oyo furloughs some US workers as coronavirus hits revenue

INTERNATIONAL - SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels and Homes is furloughing some employees to cut costs, it said on Wednesday, as lower travel due to the coronavirus pandemic slams the hospitality industry.

The India-headquartered company said it would place an unspecified number of employees on furloughs, or temporary leaves in the United States and other countries. The US is Oyo’s third biggest market after India and China

Oyo said it was not currently considering job cuts in any market, adding that revenue had dropped between 50 percent and 60 percent due to the outbreak. The company did not specify a time period for the figures.

India's Economic Times daily on Wednesday reported here that Oyo had laid off hundreds of employees in the United States across divisions such as sales, business development and human resources since end-March.

Oyo’s biggest investor SoftBank has been under growing financial strain, with souring tech bets bringing it under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management. The Japanese technology giant owns a roughly 46% stake in Oyo.