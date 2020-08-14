SoftBank commits $1.1bn to WeWork amid membership drop

INTERNATIONAL - SoftBank Group is adding $1.1 billion to its WeWork commitment as the co-working company weathers declining membership amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a staff memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

The new financing, “another sign of SoftBank’s continued support for our business,” boosts the New York-based company’s available cash and unfunded cash commitments to $4.1 billion, according to Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Ross’s memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a spokeswoman. The investment is in the form of senior secured notes.

“Covid-19 has had an impact on our business,” Ross wrote. While WeWork’s second-quarter revenue rose 9 percent to $882 million from a year earlier, that marked a decline from its $1.1 billion haul in this year’s first three months. The company’s membership base fell 12 percent to 612,000 in the second quarter from that prior period.

One bright spot: “We’ve seen renewed demand from leading enterprise companies as they look for flexibility on a global scale,” Ross wrote. The proportion of enterprise members was 48 percent in the second quarter, a slight increase from the first.

The company has been focused on whittling costs after its initial public offering was shelved last year. Its cash burn -- or free cash outflow -- was $671 million in the quarter, due to $116 million in non-recurring restructuring expenses which included severance linked to layoffs. Still, the cash burn was less than the $1.3 billion in WeWork’s peak outflow in the fourth quarter of 2019, Ross noted.