SoftBank Vision Fund head's pay doubled last year despite massive losses

INTERNATIONAL - SoftBank Vision Fund’s head, Rajeev Misra, saw his total pay for the past business year more than double to 1.6 billion yen ($15 million), even as the fund’s underperformance pushed SoftBank to a record $13 billion operating loss.

The figure was second only to renumeration for SoftBank Group Corp Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure, which rose 17 percent to 2.1 billion yen.

While offering big pay packets to foreign executives, compensation for Chief Executive Masayoshi Son was 209 million yen, a 9% decline compared to a year earlier, a SoftBank filing showed.

SoftBank’s massive annual operating loss was largely due to an $18 billion shortfall at the $100 billion Vision Fund, which has seen investments in startups like office sharing firm WeWork and ride-hailing app operator Uber Technologies flounder.

A key architect of the disastrous WeWork investment, vice chairman Ron Fisher who was the group’s most highly paid executive in the previous business year, saw his renumeration slashed 80% to 680 million yen. COO Claure has become WeWork’s executive chairman as SoftBank restructures the startup.