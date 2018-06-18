JOHANNESBURG - Somalia and Ethiopia will jointly invest in four seaports to attract foreign investment to their two countries, the latest move in a tussle for access to ports along one of the world’s most strategic waterways, Reuters reported.

The agreement followed Somalia’s president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo’s recent hosting of Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed at the presidential palace in Mogadishu during which the two leaders agreed to cooperate on everything from the development of infrastructure including roads linking the two countries to expanding visa services to promote cultural exchanges.

- African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa