INTERNATIONAL - Sony Corp.’s highly anticipated next-generation PlayStation will go on sale in time for the holiday season next year.
The PlayStation 5 will come with a high-speed solid state drive, Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics cards from Advanced Micro Devices Inc., 8K resolution video and a unit for processing 3D audio, the company said in a release on Tuesday.
The new gaming console will sport a controller equipped with improved physical feedback technology to convey a variety of sensations, and can also adjust the resistance of triggers to mimic the sensation of drawing a bow or revving an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain.