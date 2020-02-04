INTERNATIONAL - Sony Corp on Tuesday raised its annual profit outlook on the back of strong sales of image sensors for smartphones, after the company reported a smaller-than-expected decline in third-quarter profit.
Operating profit came in at 300.1 billion yen ($2.76 billion) for October-December, from 376.99 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. The result compared with the 271.07 billion yen average of nine analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
Excluding the impact of one-off items including last year’s gain linked to the acquisition of music publisher EMI, profit rose 6 percent
The Japanese entertainment and electronics firm raised its annual profit forecast to 880 billion yen from 840 billion yen. That compared with the 878.47 billion yen consensus of 22 analysts.
Sony’s sensor business continued to thrive as smartphone makers compete to adopt larger image sensors and multiple lenses on embedded cameras for improved picture quality.