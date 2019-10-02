INTERNATIONAL - Sony Corp. cut the price of its PlayStation Now video-game service in half, to $9.99 a month, a reflection of the increasing competition in online offerings.
The industry leader in video games said Tuesday it’s also adding limited runs of top-selling titles to the service, such as Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Grand Theft Auto V, and launching the first global marketing campaign to promote PlayStation Now.
“It’s a combination of us having expanded into 19 territories and all of the learning since we started this service,” Grace Chen, vice president of PlayStation’s global services unit, said in an interview. “Consumers are moving toward this type of price point.”