Sony slides 2% as Microsoft flashes cash to boost games lineup

INTERNATIONAL - Sony Corp’s shares slid as much as 2 percent in Tokyo trade on Wednesday after Microsoft Corp said it would buy the parent of games publisher Bethesda Softworks, in a deal to bolster its games slate as it eyes cloud gaming expansion.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is expected by analysts to outsell Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox consoles when the devices launch in November, bolstered by Sony’s stronger games pipeline including exclusives like “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.”

Microsoft’s $7.5 billion (R127.48 billion) acquisition of the publisher behind hit franchises like “Doom” and “Fallout” helps close that gap, as it pushes into cloud gaming with the launch of a subscription service last week for Android devices.

The Xbox Game Pass is central to Microsoft’s counterattack, with the rival PlayStation Now service from Sony - which has a dominant hardware install base - seen as lagging in terms of games on offer and by being limited to PlayStation and PC.

It will take time for the deal to feed through to Xbox’s games pipeline, with Bethesda contracted to bring titles “Deathloop” and “Ghostwire: Tokyo” to PlayStation 5.