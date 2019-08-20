Evan Nuzum, dressed as Spider-Man, of Escondido, Calif., reads a comic book as he poses for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)

INTERNATIONAL - PlayStation console maker Sony Interactive Entertainment said on Monday it would buy privately held Insomniac Games Inc, known for developing games such as Marvel’s “Spider-Man” and third-person shooter “Ratchet & Clank” franchise.

The deal will help the console maker, a unit of Japan’s Sony Corp, boost its game offerings ahead of the launch of rival game streaming services from companies, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, and as it prepares to unveil PlayStation 5 next year.

In its bid to maintain market share in the $150 billihere global video gaming market, Sony in March partnered with main rival Microsoft Corp, the maker of Xbox game console, to stream games and content to consumers as well as offer game makers new development tools.





Founded in 1994, Insomniac Games has worked with Sony for more than 20 years, starting with the first PlayStation. Last year, it developed “Spider-Man” in partnership with Marvel Games, which is owned by Walt Disney Co. More than 13.2 million copies of the game have been sold as of end of July.



