JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., a company that emerged from the South African mining empire created by Ernest Oppenheimer, is pivoting toward the Americas to develop more profitable assets.
The world’s No. 3 gold producer is studying projects in Colombia and Nevada, Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Dushnisky said in an interview in Cape Town, where he’s attending the African Mining Indaba.
“The market will always be receptive to good projects, and these are quality assets,” Dushnisky said. “The reason we want to bring them into production is part of our objective to bring in new, longer life, lower-cost operations.”