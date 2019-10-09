File photo\: Hasan Jamali. South Sudan’s oil production has reached 178,000 barrels per day (bpd), the oil ministry said on Wednesday, and the country aims for output to reach 200,000 bpd within the next two years. “We are working on increasing the production of oil,” said Arkangelo Okwang Oler, director-general for planning, training and research at South Sudan’s oil ministry, speaking at an oil conference in Cape Town.

