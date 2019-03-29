Photo: African News Agency (ANA)



DAR ES SALAAM – Communications regulators from southern Africa on Thursday started their two-day meeting in Tanzanian commercial capital Dar es Salaam to discuss ways of fighting cybercrime.

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), hosting the 8th Communications Regulators Association of Southern Africa (CRASA) annual general meeting, said fighting cybercrime tops the agenda of gathering.





The closed-door meeting's theme is "Making Smart Societies a Reality," and information and communication technology (ICT) and postal regulators from Tanzania, Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are in attendance, TCRA Director General James Kilaba said.





The delegates will also review policies and guidelines that govern the regional communication regulators' operations, he said. Tanzanian Deputy Minister of Works, Transport and Communication, Atashasta Nditiye, expressed optimism that participants will come up with comprehensive methodologies that will foster connectivity in the region.





He reassured CRASA members of the Tanzanian government's commitment to continue supporting the regional communication regulators' operations and programs.





CRASA chairperson Mvilawemphi Dlamini said high mobile data tariffs are among the key challenges facing member countries in the region. Dlamini gave assurance that the regional association is determined to issue guidelines to encourage mobile operators to reduce data prices in the region.





XINHUA