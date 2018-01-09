INTERNATIONAL - A military satellite launched by Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. hasn’t been spotted in orbit by the U.S. Strategic Command, creating a mystery about the fate of the classified payload and doubts about whether the mission was a success.





The mission -- referred to by the code name Zuma -- took off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida Sunday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. But the Strategic Command, which monitors more than 23,000 man-made objects in space, said it is not tracking any new satellites since the launch.





“We have nothing to add to the satellite catalog at this time,” Navy Captain Brook DeWalt, a spokesman for the command, said in an email when asked if the new satellite was in orbit.





A U.S. official and two congressional aides, all familiar with the launch, said on condition of anonymity that the second-stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 booster rocket failed. The satellite was lost, one of the congressional aides said, and the other said both the satellite and the second-stage satellite fell into the ocean after the failure.





“We do not comment on missions of this nature; but as of right now reviews of the data indicate Falcon 9 performed nominally,” James Gleeson, a spokesman for SpaceX, said in an email.





File image: Elon Musk. IOL.





