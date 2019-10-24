INTERNATIONAL – The US private space company SpaceX said that its Starlink constellation was expected to start offering broadband service in the United States in the middle of 2020.
It came after SpaceX Chief Elon Musk on Tuesday sent a tweet he claimed via the company's Starlink broadband satellite. "Sending this tweet through space via Starlink satellite," Musk wrote. Two minutes later, he followed up by "Whoa, it worked!"
SpaceX designed Starlink to connect end users with low-latency and high-bandwidth broadband services by providing continual coverage around the world using a network of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit. It launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites into space in May.