Sports brands Nike, Under Armour throw support behind protesting NBA players

INTERNATIONAL - Major sportswear brands Under Armour and Nike said on Thursday they support boycotts by professional athletes who refused to play following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

Under Armour and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Thursday postponed the launch of a new sneaker collaboration, and said in a statement: “We support all of those in sport who are currently demanding societal change across the United States and the globe.”

Nike said in a statement on Thursday that it “stands in support of NBA and WNBA players and athletes across the sports community in their response to the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake.”

The displays of support come after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series on Wednesday in solidarity with those protesting police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles (60 km) south of Milwaukee.

That led the National Basketball Association to postpone all three playoff games on Wednesday and three more on Thursday. The boycott to protest racial injustice also rippled to the Women’s National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer.