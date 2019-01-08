INTERNATIONAL - US wireless carrier Sprint Corp said on Monday it plans to release 5G smartphones with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in the United States during the summer.

The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York City. Photo: File





Last month, rival Verizon Communications Inc disclosed similar plans for the first half of 2019. 5G can offer data speeds up to 50 or 100 times faster than current 4G networks.

As part of the rollout, Sprint plans to include nine US cities- Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington D.C.