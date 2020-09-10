Standard Chartered to streamline business, cut senior roles

INTERNATIONAL - Standard Chartered said on Thursday it would merge several of its businesses and reduce the number of top executives as the Asia and Africa-focused bank seeks to trim costs and create a leaner business.

StanChart said it would merge its retail, private and business banking divisions together under the leadership of current ASEAN and South Asia Chief Executive Judy Hsu; and it will bring together its two Asian units together under Greater China and North Asia head Ben Hung.

Tracy Clarke, currently regional Chief Executive of Europe & Americas, and head of the company’s private bank, is to retire.

The changes will take effect at the end of the year.

The move sees Chief Executive Bill Winters reduce the number of senior lieutenants under him, as he tries to keep a lid on costs amid low interest rates, slowing economic growth and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.