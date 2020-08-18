Starbucks Korea cuts capacity, delays promotion after Covid-19 cluster

INTERNATIONAL – Starbucks South Korean unit is scrambling to curb the spread of coronavirus, cutting seating capacity in its cafes and delaying a promotional campaign after 50 cases were linked to one of its stores outside of Seoul.

Starbucks’ Korean business was a bright spot for the US coffee chain, with the joint venture posting a profit surge in the April-June quarter as the country quickly brought the Covid-19 outbreak under control.

But South Korea is battling a resurgence in virus cases in Seoul and surrounding areas, with the largest outbreak connected with a church and smaller outbreaks linked to cafes, restaurants and other places.

South Korean health authorities are investigating how the virus spread at a Starbucks outlet in the border city of Paju, and have said infected people were not wearing masks and fresh air may not have been properly circulated.

“What happened at the Starbucks store in Paju was much expected,” said Yang Sae-rom, a 30-year-old office worker outside a busy Starbucks in Seoul. “They should have advised customers to wear masks and drawn fresh air in more often.”