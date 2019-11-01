INTERNATIONAL - Steinhoff International Holdings NV is considering the sale of about a quarter of Pepco Group through an initial public offering that could value the European retailer at more than 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.
The listing could take place in the first half of next year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the move hasn’t been announced. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been hired as one of the bookrunners, three of the people said, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has also been appointed, one of them said.
The sale of shares in Pepco would represent the latest in a string of asset sales for Steinhoff, which narrowly avoided collapse following an accounting crisis in late 2017. The South African owner of chains such as Mattress Firm in the U.S. has been realizing funds to shore up its balance sheet and negotiated a debt restructuring with lenders earlier this year.