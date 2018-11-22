The store closures still leave the Houston-based company with about 2,600 stores across the United States.





“Today’s announcement is a further positive step in the wider Steinhoff restructuring process, which continues to make good progress,” Steinhoff acting CEO Danie van der Merwe said.





Mattress Firm, founded in 1986, had filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection in early October, gaining some breathing room to restructure and shore up its finances.





The retail industry has seen a series of bankruptcies, including Toys “R” Us, over the last couple of years on mounting pressure from e-commerce companies like Amazon.com Inc.





REUTERS