INTERNATIONAL –The growth in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to rise to 3.6 percent in 2020 from 3.2 percent in 2019, according to the 2019 Regional Economic Outlook of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released on Thursday at the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.
The IMF report indicates that growth is forecast to be slower than previously envisaged for about two-thirds of the countries in the region.
In his presentation of the report, IMF Division Chief African Development, Papa N'diaye said that growth is projected to remain strong in non-resource-intensive countries, averaging about 6 percent, while it is expected to move in slow gear in resource-intensive countries.