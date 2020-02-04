Edging Out Brady

Mahomes already has a significant collection of endorsement partners, including State Farm, Adidas, Oakley and EA Sports. Earlier this season, he supplanted New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady -- the holder of six Super Bowl rings -- as the NFL’s top salesman. But Brady isn’t being totally nudged from the spotlight: He appeared in an advertisement for the Hulu streaming service during Fox’s coverage of the game.





Dorfman said the new partners that make sense for Mahomes are ones that can play off of his name -- Home Depot, At Home, Amazon Home or Zillow.





If anyone knows the endorsement value of a Super Bowl, it’s Mahomes’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, whose quarterback clients have included former Super Bowl MVPs Troy Aikman and Steve Young.





“The Super Bowl is the premier branding and marketing event in American sports. The potential for those who win and play well is to dominate the celebrity machine we have - that’s the Today Show, the Tonight Show and magazine covers,” he said in an interview prior to the game. “People who win vault into the stratosphere of name recognition. When Troy Aikman won the MVP in 1992, he went from Troy Aikman, football player, to Troy Aikman, up in lights.”





The Chiefs trailed 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter, then stormed back with 21 consecutive points.





“It worked out well in the end,” he said.





