INTERNATIONAL - Each member of the Kansas City Chiefs will receive a $124,000 bonus for winning the Super Bowl.
Becoming an NFL champion, however, will be worth much more to their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. According to one advertising executive, the reigning NFL most valuable player will rake in as much as $7 million a year in additional endorsement income.
“He’s already a household name and face,” said Bob Dorfman, a sports marketing executive at Baker Street Advertising. “This Super Bowl ring easily makes Mahomes the most marketable player in the NFL.”