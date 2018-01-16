



The watch, called the Tag Heuer Connected Full Diamond retails for $197000 (R2,4 million). The debut of the watch was made at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie Geneva watch show (SIHH 2018).





The SIHH is an event that brings together retailers, press and collectors of fine watches.





The Connected Full Diamond is almost identical to the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 smartwatch, minus the diamonds; making the Connected Full Diamond, the most expensive android wear watch. The Connected Modular 45 watch costs $1600 (R19584), is significantly lower in cost compared to the Connected Full Diamond.









Upon purchase, the buyer will receive a case and a bracelet made of 18K white gold and a total of 23,35 carats of jewel diamonds (78 on the bezel, 16 on the lug and 495 on the bracelet), that is $334 (about R4088 per diamond.





The watch is a normal 2.0 device with an AMOLED screen, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and an Intel Atom Z34XX processor which will no longer in use in the next two years.





The Swiss watch company will also be offering a trade-in program where watch customers can swop their mechanical watch for an electronic one.





Although the watch is not as expensive as the Graff watch that has a price tag of $55 million, it will still cost a pretty penny.









- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE























