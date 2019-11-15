A vendor displays a Huawei P30 Pro mobile at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok

INTERNATIONAL - Taiwan suspended sales of three Huawei Technologies Co. smartphone models that identify Taiwan as part of China, striking a fresh blow in a long-running conflict over references to sovereignty.



Phone carriers were ordered to stop offering Huawei’s P30, P3O Pro and Nova 5T models starting Thursday because their displays included the words “Taiwan, China” for time zones and contacts, said Peter Niou, a deputy director at the National Communications Commission in Taipei. The reference impairs Taiwan’s “national dignity,” Niou said.



