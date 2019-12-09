INTERNATIONAL - Prosus NV has raised its bid for U.K. food delivery firm Just Eat Plc as it tries to win over investors and beat out an offer from rival Takeaway.com NV.
The technology investment company, spun out of Naspers Ltd., increased its cash offer to 740 pence per share, valuing Just Eat at about 5.1 billion pounds ($6.7 billion), Prosus said in a statement on Monday.
Just Eat’s management has been encouraging investors to vote for Takeaway’s all-share deal, which would give them scale and access to Takeaway’s technology, arguing that Prosus’s offer undervalued the company even as a slide in Takeaway’s share price pushed down the value of its all-stock offer. As of Friday, after a month-long rally, Takeaway’s bid valued Just Eat shares at 710 pence each.