Tala launches nearly R107 mln rebuild fund to bolster Kenyan businesses, communities

JOHANNESBURG - Financial technology company Tala on Friday announced the launch of a Ksh 605 million (about R107 million) rebuild fund to bolster Kenyan businesses and communities in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said the fund, which the company plans to grow through additional funding and partnerships, would prioritise existing Tala customers and businesses providing essential services to their communities.

Those eligible could apply for the fund’s first new product, a zero percent fee, six-month community support loan of Ksh 30,000 designed to support businesses which are helping Kenyans recover and rebuild.

Like many other countries in Africa and around the world, Kenya has not been spared the coronavirus first detected in China last December and rapidly spreading globally, with more than 100 people people testing positive in the East African nation while three have lost their lives.

The pandamic is expected to take a heavy economic toll as many countries have been forced to go into lockdown in a bid to arrest the spread of the virus.