INTERNATIONAL -The government of Tanzania on Friday suspended endorsement of water construction projects saying most of the contractors were inflating costs for implementing the projects.
"Most of the contractors for water projects are not trustful. They are inflating costs for implementing the projects," said Makame Mbarawa, the east African nation's Minister for Water.
He announced the suspension to approve construction of water projects shortly after he had inspected water projects in the southern municipality of Lindi.