DAR ES SALAAM – A Tanzanian businessman, Reginald Mengi, said on Monday one of his companies has teamed up with health experts from across the globe to set up the first stem cell research centre in the country.

Mengi told an international conference on genomic and proteomic and medical innovation that the centre will be constructed by IPP Research, Technology and Innovation Limited, one of his companies operating under the IPP Group of Companies.





"The centre is expected to house a state-of-the-art laboratory which at the same time will be used as a treatment centre for genetic and metabolic diseases," he told the conference in Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam. The conference was attended by experts from countries such as Egypt, Vietnam, Thailand, the United States, and Nigeria. Mengi said a proposal for the licensing of the centre is awaiting approval of the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR).





Deputy Minister for Health Faustine Ndungulile commended Mengi for coming up with the idea to establish the centre, saying the government will fully support him.





Ndungulile has reportedly directed NIMR officials to fast-track the approval process. Mengi said construction of the research centre is scheduled to start early next month.





