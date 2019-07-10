

INTERNATIONAL – Tanzania's annual headline inflation rate for June has increased to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent recorded in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.

Releasing the statistics in the country's capital Dodoma, Director for Economic Statistics of NBS Daniel Masolwa said the increase of the headline inflation explains that the speed of price change of commodities has increased.





He said the food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate increased to 2.2 percent from 0.9 percent in June, 2018. Annual inflation rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of June increased to 4.3 percent from 3.9 percent recorded in May.





"On the other hand, the annual index change for non-food products in June has stagnated at 4.7 percent as it was recorded in May," he said. The annual inflation rate which excludes food and energy for June has slightly decreased to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent recorded in May.





XINHUA