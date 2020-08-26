Tata plots ambitious e-commerce push to take on Amazon, Reliance

INTERNATIONAL - India’s Tata Group, the sprawling $111 billion (R1,87 trillion) jewellery-to-salt empire, is getting a huge digital makeover.

The conglomerate is building an all-in-one e-commerce app for its swathe of consumer products and services, a person familiar with the matter said. The prototypes, which consolidate all of the group’s consumer-facing businesses and existing online assets, are ready and a launch is expected by end-2020 or early next year, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matter.

The Mumbai-based group is stepping up efforts to have a significant presence online in a market where internet users are forecast by Cisco Systems to reach 900 million by 2023. Almost all of them use smartphones to watch streamed content, shop and pay for purchases.

Tata is also seeking to catch up with rivals such as Amazon.com, Walmart’s Flipkart and new entrant, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, who have unveiled grand plans for India. Reliance just finished raising more than $20 billion (R337,51 billion) from investors, including Facebook and Google, for its digital services platform, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has bet $6.5 billion (R109,69 billion) on growth in the world’s second-most populous country.

Tata Digital Chief Executive Officer Pratik Pal is in charge of building the app, the person said. Pal has three decades experience at Tata Consultancy Services, where he was global head of retail, and helped with the digital transformation of some of the world’s largest retail chains including Walmart, Tesco, Aldi, Target, Best Buy and Marks & Spencer Group.