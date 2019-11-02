The appeals court disagreed with the judge’s conclusion that the lyrics of the 2001 song -- “playas, they gonna play, and haters, they gonna hate” -- weren’t original enough to be entitled copyright protection.





It wasn’t for the judge to decide the “worth of an expressive work,” the appellate court said, citing a 1903 U.S. Supreme Court decision that cautioned those trained only in the law against making themselves final judges of creative works.





FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, singer Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The decision is a setback for hit makers who are trying to turn the tide of copyright lawsuits over smallish musical phrases that they argue aren’t protected by the law.





The same appellate court is weighing for the second time whether Led Zeppelin stole the opening chords of “Stairway to Heaven” from an obscure, 1968 instrumental track by a California band. A three-judge panel last year threw out a jury verdict favoring Led Zeppelin. In an usual reconsideration by 11 judges, the court will have to decide whether to curtail lawsuits over seemingly trivial similarities.





