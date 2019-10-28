INTERNATIONAL - Taylor Swift will headline Alibaba’s Singles’ Day next month in Shanghai, turning her considerable star wattage on the world’s largest annual online shopping spree.
By most measures the biggest recording star on the planet, Swift is the highest-profile act to feature at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Nov. 11 extravaganza since its inception over a decade ago.
She joins celebrities from Chinese singer G.E.M. to Japanese voice actress Kana Hanazawa in Shanghai mere months after wrapping a similar Prime Day celebration for Amazon.com Inc.