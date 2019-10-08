INTERNATIONAL – Tech companies, big or small, established or startups, should keep in mind their responsibilities and tech ethics to securely protect users' data or other private information from being leaked, a Google executive said Sunday.
In response to a question about cases of data leaks involving many companies in recent years, Peter Norvig, director of research at Google, told Xinhua that the key is that tech firms should put safety measures in place and make them available to everybody working in those companies.
Although there are times when a company has the idea of having it move fast amid competition or market pressure, it has to slow down and double check its product before it is launched.
For maximum protection of user data, "we have to go slower, and to some extent people complain about that. But it's worth it to make sure that we get things right," he said.
"You've got to educate your whole workforce, (and) tell everybody it's important to have quality in the product, and all these aspects are part of that quality," he added.