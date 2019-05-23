FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris. Google is complying with an EU order to boost competition in online shopping, Europe’s antitrust chief said yesterday.

INTERNATIONAL - Google is complying with an EU order to boost competition in online shopping, Europe’s antitrust chief said yesterday, brushing aside complaints from rivals demanding more regulatory action. Hit with a 2.4billion (R38.57bn) fine two years ago for unfairly promoting its own comparison shopping service, Google has since offered to allow competitors to bid for advertising space at the top of a search page, giving them the chance to compete on equal terms.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the measure appeared to be working. “Now we are in a situation where in 75percent of queries there would be at least one rival to Google in the shopping box and 40percent of clicks would go to a merchant hosted by one of the rivals,” Vestager told reporters on the sidelines of a Centre for European Reform event.

“This means we do not have a non-compliance case, but at the same time it also means that we keep monitoring monthly developments,” she pointed out. Open Internet Project, a Google critic, however argues that the situation has not improved. “

By putting these Google-powered shopping units at the top of every relevant results page, above more relevant comparison services, Google continues to reserve the important market for comparison shopping services to itself,” Open Internet Project pointed out in a statement last week.

REUTERS