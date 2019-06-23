FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is seen in Taipei

INTERNATIONAL - The concerns around the demand for Tesla Inc.’s cars are resurfacing as the second quarter nears a close, with Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino saying volume estimates for the second half of the year and beyond appear to be high, considering there are now fewer “levers to pull to stoke demand going forward.”



The analyst said the second quarter may have been a better environment for both demand and deliveries, “but to a level that is likely not sustainable.”





Tamberrino said he expected the shares to be on a “downward path” as it became clearer that demand for the company’s current products were below expectations. The analyst maintained his sell rating on the stock, and lowered the price target to $158 from $200.





What Bloomberg Intelligence Says





Tesla’s increasingly important international rollout takes the focus off the U.S. market, which is taking a demand pause at best or is electric-vehicle saturated at worst. This global push will deliver expansion but at great expense to margin, given the company is essentially starting over as it builds a sales, service and distribution network in China and Europe. - Kevin Tynan, senior global autos analyst.



