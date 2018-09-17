The 47-year-old billionaire who earlier this month faced investor ire over smoking marijuana on a live web show, has indicated in the past that Tesla’s customers may face a longer response time because of a significant increase in vehicle delivery volume in North America.





Tesla’s ability to deliver on production targets has weighed on its stock in the past, and the company has been working to iron out production bumps after failing to meet production targets for its Model 3 sedans.



