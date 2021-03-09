Tesla loses more than quarter of a trillion in a month as rally fizzles

INTERNATIONAL - Shares of Tesla closed lower for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, caught in a tech-led selloff that has wiped more than $277 billion (R4.24 trillion) off the company's market value over the last month.

High-flying tech stocks, which powered the market's rebound from the pandemic lows in March last year, have been hit by a one-two punch of rising yields and investors shifting funds to sectors poised to benefit from a recovery in the global economy aided by accelerated rollouts of Covid-19 vaccines.

"People went into this stock super aggressively to drive it from $40 to $900, and that means will usually come out just as fast," said Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin.

"It was obviously overdone both at $200, and I would say well overdone at $900. Retail often doesn't sell as fast as the institutions, so the correction could last longer than for other tech stocks."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index has declined more than 10.5% over the last three weeks. Tesla's shares fell as much as 6.5 percent on Monday, while peers Nio Inc and Li Auto closed down 7.6 percent and 5.0 percent respectively.