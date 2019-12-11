INTERNATIONAL - US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc plans to increase prices of imported Model 3 vehicles in China in January, sources familiar with the matter said.
Tesla plans to increase prices of imported Model 3 vehicles with longer range and those with performance function, which are currently priced at 439,900 yuan ($62495.56) and 509900 yuan, respectively.
The move comes as Tesla, which is building a car plant in Shanghai, aims to deliver China-made Model 3 sedans, which are priced at 355800 yuan, to customers before Jan. 25 next year.
It was unclear by how much Tesla plans to increase the China prices. The sources declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak to media.
Tesla declined to comment.