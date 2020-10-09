Tesla seeks approval for battery-cell output at new Texas plant

INTERNATIONAL - Tesla Inc.’s new factory in Austin, Texas, won’t build only the Cybertruck: State filings suggest the company also plans to make batteries on site as part of an ambitious strategy to further integrate its supply chain.

“The facility is proposing to operate a cell-manufacturing unit to produce the battery packs that are installed in the vehicle,” says an 188-page air-quality permit application filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The documents Bloomberg reviewed were filed between July and September.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced during the electric-car manufacturer’s quarterly earnings call in July that Tesla had chosen Austin as the site of its next plant. In addition to building the Cybertruck, Semi and Roadster, all of which are still in development, the company’s second U.S. vehicle-assembly factory -- after its flagship plant in Fremont, California -- also will make the Model Y crossover for East Coast customers.

The environmental permit application was first reported by the Austin Business Journal.

At last month’s “Battery Day” event last month outlining its technology goals, Musk said Tesla will continue to buy battery cells from existing suppliers including Panasonic Corp., LG Chem Ltd., and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. but also has begun making its own cells on a pilot production line in Fremont. It will ultimately produce only about 10 gigawatt-hours of batteries each year, whereas a full-scale Tesla battery-cell facility will have a capacity closer to 200 gigawatt-hours, Musk said.