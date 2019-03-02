Tesla's CEO Elon Musk. Photo: IOL

INTERNATIONAL – Tesla on Thursday announced that it will be closing many of its retail stores worldwide over the “next few months” and lay off some retail employees. According to a report by the Verge, chief executive Elon Musk said in a call with reporters that he was confident that few customers would exercise this option.

The report further stated that the decision will help Tesla cut some operating expenses, as well as avoid dealing with local politics that have prevented it from operating its own stores in certain states including Connecticut, New Mexico and others.

However, Musk did not mention how many employees can expect to lose their jobs, all he said was that it would be a hard decision to make but that it would be the right decision for the future.

The company said in a blog post: " You can now buy a Tesla in North America via your phone in about 1 minute, and that capability will soon be extended worldwide. We are also making it much easier to try out and return a Tesla, so that a test drive prior to purchase isn’t needed. You can now return a car within 7 days or 1,000 miles for a full refund. Quite literally, you could buy a Tesla, drive several hundred miles for a weekend road trip with friends and then return it for free."

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE