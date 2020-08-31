Tesla’s largest investors now include South Korea retail traders

INTERNATIONAL - After plowing into local stocks at a record pace in the hunt for fast returns, South Korean retail investors have now become one of the largest holders in Tesla.

The total amount of Korean individual investor holdings in the US electric-car maker’s stock reached $3.6 billion (R60.26 billion) as of Aug. 28, according to data compiled by Korea Securities Depository. That’s equal to a stake of 0.89 percent, which would rank the group at No. 5 on Tesla’s list of largest shareholders, according to Bloomberg data and calculations.

Tesla has been one of the largest beneficiaries of the boom in retail investing amid this year’s pandemic lockdowns. In addition to the global brand appeal of Elon Musk’s company, the EV investing theme has particular local interest in South Korea, which is home to major battery makers including LG Chem.

Record-low interest rates at home are spurring Korean individual retail investors to seek alpha not only in the nation’s stock market but also overseas equities, said You Seung-Min, chief strategist at Samsung Securities. Total deposits at local brokerages for retail stock trading have climbed to a record of more than $40 billion (R669.65 billion) this year, according to the Korea Financial Investment Association. Seven out of the top 10 overseas stocks favored by Korean retail investors are US stocks, with Apple, Amazon.com and Microsoft the most held after Tesla.

The growing global presence of traders with limited experience and short investment horizons raises concern over the impact on securities’ prices. On one day in July, almost 40,000 Robinhood accounts added Tesla shares in a four-hour period, driving the stock up 16 percent before it closed 3 percent lower. With their stake in Tesla approaching 1 percent, herd-like Korean investors could cause a noticeable ripple in one of the world’s largest stocks.