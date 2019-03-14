FILE PHOTO: Tesla Model 3 and model X cars charging in a parking lot next to a Tesla store in San Diego



INTERNATIONAL - Tesla Incorporated is set to make one of the largest deliveries yet of its new Model 3 car to Norway, one of the electric-vehicle producer’s biggest markets.

The Glovis Courage is due at the Port of Oslo today, loaded with about 1800 Teslas, according to an email sent by the port to businesses located near the dock. It wasn’t clear how many were Model 3s, but that car has largely outpaced the older Model X and S in new registrations in Norway so far this year.





The global roll-out of the Model 3, Tesla’s first mass-market vehicle, is a key event for the California-based carmaker, which is struggling to prove it can stay profitable.





The Nordic country of little more than 5million people has the world’s highest number of electric vehicles per capita, thanks to generous incentives. It was Tesla’s fourth-biggest market worldwide in the first nine months of last year. Some 808 Model 3s were registered in Norway in January and February, according to the Norwegian Road Federation.





- BLOOMBERG