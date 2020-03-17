Tesla's US factory to stay open as coronavirus lockdown begins - report

INTERNATIONAL - US electric vehicle maker Tesla plans to operate its Fremont factory on Tuesday, when San Francisco’s Bay Area begins a three-week lockdown to rein in the spread of a coronavirus, the Electrek online media said.

Tesla’s sole US auto factory in Alameda county employs more than 10000 workers and had annualized production of slightly over 415000 units by the fourth quarter.

The county is one of six covered by a ‘shelter in place’ order from regional authorities that limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential, and advises people to stay home except for the most crucial reasons.

Tesla and Alameda County officials did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The factory is planned to be in operation on Tuesday, Tesla told factory employees, the Electrek report here citing comments received from Tesla workers.