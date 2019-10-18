Tharisa has right to all of $4.2bn Zimbabwe platinum mine









File image: Reuters JOHANNESBURG - Tharisa Plc, the publicly traded South African platinum and chrome miner run by the Pouroulis family, has the right to take over a platinum mine project in Zimbabwe that could ultimately cost $4.2 billion.

The company in June last year paid $4.5 million for a 26.8% stake in Karo Mining Holdings Ltd., also run by the family. Karo is overseeing the project, which is seen by the government as key to reviving the economy from a two-decade slump. The mine could be Zimbabwe’s biggest platinum operation.

While Zimbabwe has the world’s second-biggest platinum deposits, their development has been stymied by political instability, economic collapse and a controversial local-ownership law that only recently was softened. Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., Anglo American Platinum Ltd. and Sibanye Gold Ltd. have operations in the country.





The “option to acquire the balance of the equity in the project economics make sense,” Tharisa said in a response to questions. The Johannesburg-based company had previously said it could increase its stake in the project, without being more specific.





Karo is expecting to publish how much platinum it believes is in the 23,903 hectare (59,064-acre) concession, in a so-called resources and reserves statement, in December, Tharisa said. The company is focusing exploration at a depth of 50 meters to 150 meters (164-492 feet), significantly shallower than the world’s biggest platinum mines in South Africa.



