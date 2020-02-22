INTERNATIONAL - The first Airbus SE A380 super-jumbo to enter commercial service, a plane meant to revolutionize air travel and now being broken up for spare parts, is returning to the skies in an altogether more diminutive form: luggage tags.
The limited-edition collectors’ items crafted from the aluminum skin of the world’s biggest commercial airliner are on sale for 27.95 euros ($30.19) each through specialist retailer Aviationtag.
Decommissioned aircraft parts have long found their way into the hands of aviation aficionados, from cabin juice trolleys to coffee tables made from wing parts to mini bars complete with windows carved out of fuselage sections. In this case, the hulking A380, with the manufacturer serial number MSN003, made its maiden commercial flight with Singapore Airlines Ltd. from the city state to Sydney in Oct. 2007.