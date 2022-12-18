The football stars worth billions of euros who didn’t make it to the 2022 Fifa World Cup

As the 2022 edition of the Fifa World Cup draws to a close on Sunday, as Argentina takes on the holders France in the final, the tournament has provided many thrills for football fans. With that being said, there are many highly valued players who did not feature in the World Cup.

Safebettingsites.com has released a list of the most valued football players, who fans follow every weekend playing club football, who did not make it to Qatar. According to the data, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland was the highest-valued player who did not feature in the world’s biggest football tournament. The Norwegian striker has been a revelation since his move to Manchester City.

His rampaging performances in both the Premier League and the Champions League have made him one of the most sought-after stars in world football. Valued at a whopping Є166 million (about R3 billion), the Norwegian striker and his country, Norway, did not pick up enough points in the qualifying stage and were edged out by Turkey. Other notable players to have missed the 2022 World Cup include Manchester United’s Jadon Malik Sancho, Bayer Leverkusen‘s midfielder Florian Richard Wirtz and Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Luis Díaz (Colombia).

