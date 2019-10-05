The race is on to be this holiday's hottest doll—and billions are at stake









FILE PHOTO: Mattel's Barbie doll is seen on display at the 114th North American International Toy Fair in New York City INTERNATIONAL - Holiday Barbie has some fierce competition this coming shopping season, and more than playtime is at stake.

As the critical fourth quarter approaches, a toy war is brewing in the U.S., with billions of dollars up for grabs between the country’s three biggest dollmakers: Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc. and MGA Entertainment Inc.

Mattel’s Barbie is the reigning champ in the massive U.S. doll market, which NPD Group estimates was worth about $3.4 billion in 2018, up 45% over five years.





But now Barbie faces its two biggest threats in recent years: the return of Olaf and Elsa dolls for Frozen 2, the sequel to Walt Disney Co.’s 2013 Oscar-winning blockbuster film, and a new release of MGA’s collectible L.O.L. Surprise! dolls that first blew onto the scene three years ago just as the “unboxing” craze began to explode.





Rival dollmakers all have their sights set on segment leader Barbie, which last year returned to a $1 billion brand after four weaker years.





This image released by Disney shows Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, left, and Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad, in a scene from "Frozen 2," in theaters on Nov. 22. (Disney via AP)



The 60-year-old doll that’s Mattel’s biggest property has logged seven consecutive quarters of rising sales, and with a Hollywood film starring Margot Robbie in the works and nostalgic millennials becoming parents themselves, Barbie’s continued success is key to Mattel’s growth.





But her emerging challengers could make a dent: Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink estimates Barbie sales will remain about flat in 2019 versus 2018 at nearly $1.1 billion, with L.O.L. Surprise! and Hasbro’s Frozen 2 dolls targeted to bring in around $500 million apiece. That would mark a major holiday turnout for Frozen dolls, which won’t even hit shelves until Oct. 4.





“The consumer is going to veer whatever way the consumer wants to veer, and unfortunately in some cases Mattel can’t react to that,” Wissink said. “They’ve done everything they can and done it remarkably well to get Barbie to a healthy position to at least stand up to the fight, but we don’t know which way the consumer is going to go.”