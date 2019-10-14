These are the 20 richest people in the Automotive Industry









The 25 richest families in the world now control almost $1.4 trillion in wealth, up 24 percent from last year. Photo: AP INTERNATIONAL - Siblings Susanne Klatten and Stefan Quandt own almost half of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. The billionaires are descendants of Guenther Quandt, who built a German industrial empire by, among other things, supplying weapons to the Nazis during World War II. In the years since, the family has established stakes in both Daimler-Benz AG and BMW. Today, Klatten is Germany’s second-richest person, worth $18.6 billion, with interests in chemicals and carbon production, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Quandt, who owns part of a logistics company and a homeopathic medicine company, has a net worth of $15.5 billion. Both are members of BMW’s supervisory board, making them the richest related pair deriving wealth from the automotive industry. All told, the 25 richest families in the world now control almost $1.4 trillion in wealth, up 24 percent from last year. Our list of the 20 wealthiest people who have made fortunes in the automotive sector includes some household names: Tesla’s Elon Musk is worth $23.1 billion; Larry Ellison, with $58.5 billion in total wealth, owns a stake in Tesla that’s worth more than $730 million. Others are less prominent but no less successful: Pallonji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, owns much of Tata Sons and is worth $20.3 billion; Li Shu Fu, the chairman of Volvo and Geely, is worth $10.6 billion.

The Method

The methodology behind wealth analysis can be challenging. In fortunes backed by decades of accumulated assets and dividends, the true extent of an individual’s or family’s holdings is often obscured. Most in this tax bracket are not thrilled to have their names, assets, shares, and interests published by a global news organization. Automotive wealth also tends to be a family affair. While individual members of these dynasties may not make the list, a clan’s overall wealth may be vast. (See: the Ford, Porsche, and Pieech families.) So we followed the same criteria applied to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

In order to keep it (relatively) simple, we have omitted those whose wealth comes from oil. Take the House of Saud, for instance. The family is worth an estimated $100 billion, a figure based on the cumulative payouts the country’s royals have received over the past five decades from the executive office of the king. That number doesn’t even include the planned initial public offering of its crown jewel, oil giant Saudi Aramco. It will be offered with an anticipated valuation of $2 trillion.

Maybe we’ll come up with a special list for members of the House of Saud. In the meantime, here are the year’s richest people in cars.*

* Stake value and percent of net worth figures are as of July 19, 2019. Total wealth figures are as of Oct. 9, 2019.

1. Bill Gates

Company: AutoNation Inc.

Stake Value: $914,554,258

Percent of Total Net Worth: .9 percent

Total Wealth: $105 billion

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Segment: Car dealers

2. Larry Ellison

Company: Tesla Inc.

Stake Value: $730,773,000 to $1 billion

Percent of Total Net Worth: 1.3 percent

Total Wealth: $58.5 billion

Location: Palo Alto, Calif.

Segment: Passenger vehicles

3. Elon Musk

Company: Tesla Inc.

Stake Value: $8,307,076,693

Percent of Total Net Worth: 36.9 percent

Total Wealth: $22.9 billion

Location: Palo Alto, Calif.

Segment: Passenger vehicles

4. Pallonji Mistry

Company: Tata Motors Ltd.

Stake Value: $302,722,710

Percent of Total Net Worth: 1.5 percent

Total Wealth: $19.7 billion

Location: Mumbai

Segment: Passenger vehicles

5. Susanne Klatten

Company: BMW AG

Stake Value: $8,763,327,399

Percent of Total Net Worth: 47.8 percent

Total Wealth: $18 billion

Location: Munich

Segment: Passenger vehicles

6. Stefan Quandt

Company: BMW AG

Stake Value: $10,817,887,438

Percent of Total Net Worth: 72.2 percent

Total Wealth: $14.8 billion

Location: Munich

Segment: Passenger vehicles

7. Li Shu Fu

Company No. 1: Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.

Stake Value: $38,988,918

Percent of Total Net Worth: .4 percent

Location: Hangzhou, China

Segment: Passenger Vehicles

Company No. 2: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

Stake Value: $10,520,321,446

Percent of Total Net Worth: 99.9 percent

Total Wealth: $10.6 billion

Location: Hangzhou, China

Segment: Auto manufacturing

8. Georg Schaeffler

Company No. 1: Continental AG

Stake Value: $9,494,765,020

Percent of Total Net Worth: 110.4 percent*

Location: Hanover, Germany

Segment: Auto parts

Company No. 2: Schaeffler AG

Stake Value: $3,116,322,400

Percent of Total Net Worth: 36.2 percent

Total Wealth: $7.99 billion

Location: Herzogenaurach, Germany

Segment: Auto parts

9. Blair Parry-Okeden

Company: Cox Automotive

Stake Value: $1,738,541,209

Percent of Total Net Worth: 21.6 percent

Total Wealth: $7.84 billion

Location: Atlanta

Segment: Automotive services

10. James Kennedy

Company: Cox Automotive

Stake Value: $1,738,541,209

Percent of Total Net Worth: 21.6 percent

Total Wealth: $7.84 billion

Location: Atlanta

Segment: Automotive services

11. James Pattison

Company: James Pattison Group

Stake Value: $48,327,817

Percent of Total Net Worth: .8 percent

Total Wealth: $6.35 billion

Location: Vancouver

Segment: Car dealers

12. Ernie Garcia

Company No. 1: Carvana Co.

Stake Value: $4,060,262,827

Percent of Total Net Worth: 67.4 percent

Location: Tempe, Ariz.

Segment: Used car dealers

Company No. 2: DriveTime

Stake Value: $1,005,999,251

Percent of Total Net Worth: 16.7%

Total Wealth: $4.93 billion

Location: Tempe, Ariz.

Segment: Used car dealers and financing

13. Hiroshi Mikitani

Company: Trust Co Ltd.

Stake Value: $234,488

Percent of Total Net Worth: Negligible

Total Wealth: $5.87 billion

Location: Nagoya, Japan

Segment: Automotive retail

14. Margaretta Taylor

Company: Cox Automotive

Stake Value: $1,150,111,876

Percent of Total Net Worth: 21.6 percent

Total Wealth: $5.18 billion

Location: Atlanta

Segment: Automotive services

15. James Cox Chambers

Company: Cox Automotive

Stake Value: $1,150,111,876

Percent of Total Net Worth: 21.6 percent

Total Wealth: $5.18 billion

Location: Atlanta

Segment: Automotive services

16. Katharine Rayner

Company: Cox Automotive

Stake Value: $1,150,111,876

Percent of Total Net Worth: 21.6 percent

Total Wealth: $5.18 billion

Location: Atlanta

Segment: Automotive services

17. Quek Leng Chan

Company No. 1: Hong Leong Asia Ltd.

Stake Value: $5,103,369

Percent of Total Net Worth: .1 percent

Location: Kuala Lumpur

Segment: Auto parts

Company No. 2: Hong Leong Industries Bhd.

Stake Value: $291,110,648

Percent of Total Net Worth: 5.5 percent

Total Wealth: $5.27 billion

Location: Kuala Lumpur

Segment: Motorbikes and parts

18. Rahul Bajaj

Company No. 1: Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Stake Value: $586,320,006

Percent of Total Net Worth: 12.4 percent

Location: Pune, India

Segment: Auto financing

Company No. 2: Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Stake Value: $1,208,532,867

Percent of Total Net Worth: 25.5 percent

Total Wealth: $5.2 billion

Location: Pune, India

Segment: Motorbikes and parts

19. Chung Mong-Koo

Company No. 1: Hyundai Motor Co.

Stake Value: $1,269,429,178

Percent of Total Net Worth: 27.9 percent

Location: Seoul

Segment: Passenger vehicles

Company No. 2: Hyundai Mobis Co.

Stake Value: $1,408,455,597

Percent of Total Net Worth: 30.9 percent

Total Wealth: $4.5 billion

Location: Seoul

Segment: Automotive technology

20. Wang Chuan-Fu

Company: BYD Co.

Stake Value: $3,522,094,647

Percent of Total Net Worth: 82.4 percent

Location: Shenzhen, China

Segment: Passenger vehicles

Company: BYD Co Ltd.

Stake Value: $4,993,622

Percent of Total Net Worth: .1 percent

Total Wealth: $4.11 billion

Location: Shenzhen, China

Segment: Passenger vehicles

BLOOMBERG