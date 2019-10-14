INTERNATIONAL - Siblings Susanne Klatten and Stefan Quandt own almost half of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.
The billionaires are descendants of Guenther Quandt, who built a German industrial empire by, among other things, supplying weapons to the Nazis during World War II. In the years since, the family has established stakes in both Daimler-Benz AG and BMW.
Today, Klatten is Germany’s second-richest person, worth $18.6 billion, with interests in chemicals and carbon production, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Quandt, who owns part of a logistics company and a homeopathic medicine company, has a net worth of $15.5 billion. Both are members of BMW’s supervisory board, making them the richest related pair deriving wealth from the automotive industry.
All told, the 25 richest families in the world now control almost $1.4 trillion in wealth, up 24 percent from last year. Our list of the 20 wealthiest people who have made fortunes in the automotive sector includes some household names: Tesla’s Elon Musk is worth $23.1 billion; Larry Ellison, with $58.5 billion in total wealth, owns a stake in Tesla that’s worth more than $730 million.
Others are less prominent but no less successful: Pallonji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, owns much of Tata Sons and is worth $20.3 billion; Li Shu Fu, the chairman of Volvo and Geely, is worth $10.6 billion.
The Method
The methodology behind wealth analysis can be challenging. In fortunes backed by decades of accumulated assets and dividends, the true extent of an individual’s or family’s holdings is often obscured. Most in this tax bracket are not thrilled to have their names, assets, shares, and interests published by a global news organization. Automotive wealth also tends to be a family affair. While individual members of these dynasties may not make the list, a clan’s overall wealth may be vast. (See: the Ford, Porsche, and Pieech families.) So we followed the same criteria applied to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.
In order to keep it (relatively) simple, we have omitted those whose wealth comes from oil. Take the House of Saud, for instance. The family is worth an estimated $100 billion, a figure based on the cumulative payouts the country’s royals have received over the past five decades from the executive office of the king. That number doesn’t even include the planned initial public offering of its crown jewel, oil giant Saudi Aramco. It will be offered with an anticipated valuation of $2 trillion.
Maybe we’ll come up with a special list for members of the House of Saud. In the meantime, here are the year’s richest people in cars.*
* Stake value and percent of net worth figures are as of July 19, 2019. Total wealth figures are as of Oct. 9, 2019.
1. Bill Gates Company: AutoNation Inc. Stake Value: $914,554,258 Percent of Total Net Worth: .9 percent Total Wealth: $105 billion Location: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Segment: Car dealers
2. Larry Ellison Company: Tesla Inc. Stake Value: $730,773,000 to $1 billion Percent of Total Net Worth: 1.3 percent Total Wealth: $58.5 billion Location: Palo Alto, Calif. Segment: Passenger vehicles
3. Elon Musk Company: Tesla Inc. Stake Value: $8,307,076,693 Percent of Total Net Worth: 36.9 percent Total Wealth: $22.9 billion Location: Palo Alto, Calif. Segment: Passenger vehicles
4. Pallonji Mistry Company: Tata Motors Ltd. Stake Value: $302,722,710 Percent of Total Net Worth: 1.5 percent Total Wealth: $19.7 billion Location: Mumbai Segment: Passenger vehicles
5. Susanne Klatten Company: BMW AG Stake Value: $8,763,327,399 Percent of Total Net Worth: 47.8 percent Total Wealth: $18 billion Location: Munich Segment: Passenger vehicles
6. Stefan Quandt Company: BMW AG Stake Value: $10,817,887,438 Percent of Total Net Worth: 72.2 percent Total Wealth: $14.8 billion Location: Munich Segment: Passenger vehicles
7. Li Shu Fu Company No. 1: Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. Stake Value: $38,988,918 Percent of Total Net Worth: .4 percent Location: Hangzhou, China Segment: Passenger Vehicles
Company No. 2: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Stake Value: $10,520,321,446 Percent of Total Net Worth: 99.9 percent Total Wealth: $10.6 billion Location: Hangzhou, China Segment: Auto manufacturing
8. Georg Schaeffler Company No. 1: Continental AG Stake Value: $9,494,765,020 Percent of Total Net Worth: 110.4 percent* Location: Hanover, Germany Segment: Auto parts
Company No. 2: Schaeffler AG Stake Value: $3,116,322,400 Percent of Total Net Worth: 36.2 percent Total Wealth: $7.99 billion Location: Herzogenaurach, Germany Segment: Auto parts
9. Blair Parry-Okeden Company: Cox Automotive Stake Value: $1,738,541,209 Percent of Total Net Worth: 21.6 percent Total Wealth: $7.84 billion Location: Atlanta Segment: Automotive services
10. James Kennedy Company: Cox Automotive Stake Value: $1,738,541,209 Percent of Total Net Worth: 21.6 percent Total Wealth: $7.84 billion Location: Atlanta Segment: Automotive services
11. James Pattison Company: James Pattison Group Stake Value: $48,327,817 Percent of Total Net Worth: .8 percent Total Wealth: $6.35 billion Location: Vancouver Segment: Car dealers
12. Ernie Garcia Company No. 1: Carvana Co. Stake Value: $4,060,262,827 Percent of Total Net Worth: 67.4 percent Location: Tempe, Ariz. Segment: Used car dealers
Company No. 2: DriveTime Stake Value: $1,005,999,251 Percent of Total Net Worth: 16.7% Total Wealth: $4.93 billion Location: Tempe, Ariz. Segment: Used car dealers and financing
13. Hiroshi Mikitani Company: Trust Co Ltd. Stake Value: $234,488 Percent of Total Net Worth: Negligible Total Wealth: $5.87 billion Location: Nagoya, Japan Segment: Automotive retail
14. Margaretta Taylor Company: Cox Automotive Stake Value: $1,150,111,876 Percent of Total Net Worth: 21.6 percent Total Wealth: $5.18 billion Location: Atlanta Segment: Automotive services
15. James Cox Chambers Company: Cox Automotive Stake Value: $1,150,111,876 Percent of Total Net Worth: 21.6 percent Total Wealth: $5.18 billion Location: Atlanta Segment: Automotive services
16. Katharine Rayner Company: Cox Automotive Stake Value: $1,150,111,876 Percent of Total Net Worth: 21.6 percent Total Wealth: $5.18 billion Location: Atlanta Segment: Automotive services
17. Quek Leng Chan Company No. 1: Hong Leong Asia Ltd. Stake Value: $5,103,369 Percent of Total Net Worth: .1 percent Location: Kuala Lumpur Segment: Auto parts
Company No. 2: Hong Leong Industries Bhd. Stake Value: $291,110,648 Percent of Total Net Worth: 5.5 percent Total Wealth: $5.27 billion Location: Kuala Lumpur Segment: Motorbikes and parts
18. Rahul Bajaj Company No. 1: Bajaj Finance Ltd. Stake Value: $586,320,006 Percent of Total Net Worth: 12.4 percent Location: Pune, India Segment: Auto financing
Company No. 2: Bajaj Auto Ltd. Stake Value: $1,208,532,867 Percent of Total Net Worth: 25.5 percent Total Wealth: $5.2 billion Location: Pune, India Segment: Motorbikes and parts
19. Chung Mong-Koo Company No. 1: Hyundai Motor Co. Stake Value: $1,269,429,178 Percent of Total Net Worth: 27.9 percent Location: Seoul Segment: Passenger vehicles
Company No. 2: Hyundai Mobis Co. Stake Value: $1,408,455,597 Percent of Total Net Worth: 30.9 percent Total Wealth: $4.5 billion Location: Seoul Segment: Automotive technology
20. Wang Chuan-Fu Company: BYD Co. Stake Value: $3,522,094,647 Percent of Total Net Worth: 82.4 percent Location: Shenzhen, China Segment: Passenger vehicles
Company: BYD Co Ltd. Stake Value: $4,993,622 Percent of Total Net Worth: .1 percent Total Wealth: $4.11 billion Location: Shenzhen, China Segment: Passenger vehicles